Sammie Story spent Tuesday through Friday in Maumelle with her daughter, Barbara and Jim Ashley and their family. Sammie said there were around 12 people who had Thanksgiving dinner with them. That’s a bunch of grands and great grandkids.
Sherry Cifuentes and her brother, Tim Goins, visited DeLane Story on Thanksgiving day and brought her a good dinner.
R G Ward, Sindee and David Morse and their kids and grandkids and David’s mom, Anne Morse, all had Thanksgiving dinner at Golden Corral. Marva said she just stayed home by herself. Sounds like a cozy and quiet day.
Sindee and David went to Branson on Friday to celebrate Sindee’s birthday a few days early. She will celebrate her 59th on Tuesday. She’s looking good for that many years. She probably doesn’t realize it, but when she’s as old as me she’ll be thinking “Man, I was young then.” Happy birthday, young lady.
Frankie and Erica of Greenwood came on Tuesday and spent the night with R G and Marva. They went home on Wednesday night to spend the holiday at home.
Anne Mann had Thanksgiving dinner with her son, Brian and Debbie Tatum and their kids and grandkids. They had a house full. Ann said the smoked turkey was really good.
Donna and Richard Sherrods’ visitors over the week were their daughter, Tammy and Randy Kelly and granddaughter, Madison and her friend, Cadence Valentine of Wooster. Their granddaughter, Brandi and Josh Crossen and their daughter, Charleigh. Donna said Charleigh was their entertainment for the day. She is a cutie.
Donna and Richard went to Floyd to spend the night on Wednesday with their son, David and Tabby. They spent Thanksgiving day with them.
Donna and Ann Mann went to Fairfield bay and spent the night in a hotel that Donna had rented for a friend that couldn’t make it. They reported a good time catching up and came home on Sunday morning. She couldn’t get a refund, so they made use of it while Tammy and Randy spent the night with Richard.
Margie Pound’s visitors for Thanksgiving were her daughter, Jacque and Earnie Hennington and Cole of Hamburg, Caleb and Nicki Hennington of Little Rock and Gwen Fisher of Hamburg. Gwen is Margie’s sister in law, and Margie says she is a good cook.
That’s all I have for this week, God bless and have a good one.
