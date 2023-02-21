Last week: Well, the ice finally melted and now I guess it's going to flood. I've already dumped 5 3/4 inches out of my rain gauge. I've been staying at home since last Tuesday. I did get out on Monday afternoon and went to the doctor on Tuesday to get another shot. I have been having trouble with my balance and my B12 was low, so I'm taking some shots to bring it up. I'm hoping that's what was causing it. So far, I'm feeling better and haven't had any trouble for the past week.
Anna Harness and I went to an EH Council meeting this morning, it was the first time for both of us. Not sure it did any good, but we were present. Seriously, the EH Clubs do a lot of good for our county. If you are looking for something that helps our communities, you should check into joining one.
We had lunch at the Senior Center after the meeting. It was a good lunch and we didn't drown getting there, but came close.
The Senior Center is selling cookbooks that it put together with recipes from clients and some that staff just thought were good. They even put a few of mine in it. Go by and pick one up.
I talked to Marva Ward, she said she got the results from her tests. She has a pinched nerve in her neck. I hope she can get it fixed soon.
This week: Well, I measured a little over 6 inches of rain last Wednesday. Most of it fell Wednesday, then we got another good one on this Tuesday. My yard about washed away.
Our bowling team has managed to get to first place in our league. I hope we can keep it up, but there's always a chance that we have some bad days and don't get it done.
Ann Mann and I went to Conway on Tuesday and had mammograms done. I heard from them today that mine was good. I was glad to get that message.
Ann is building a tool shed around the frame of her gazebo — she sometimes amazes me.
My little brother came over today and fixed my drippy faucets. That was a relief. When it's dripping, it runs my water bill up and believe me, it's high enough as it is.
Thelma Murray also visited me for a while and I sent some pink ping pong tomato seeds home with her to get started for us.
Ann Mann went to Conway with Donna and Richard Sherrod on Wednesday. He had blood work done at the VA there. They came back by Wagon Wheel at Greenbrier and had breakfast and lunch there. Ann and Donna had breakfast, and Richard had lunch.
I had lunch at Los Locos with Mary and Harvey Pennington on Thursday. We had a good meal and a very good visit. They are two special people. It's always nice to spend time with good friends.
I also got my oil changed and my tires rotated and balanced while I was in town. For once, they were waiting for customers when I drove up.
That's about all I can come up with this week, so take care and have a good week.
God bless all.
