Last week: I had a busy week, I went with the girls to the bowling alley and tried bowling just to see if I could. I didn’t do very good.
Ann Mann and I went to the senior center on Thursday and played dominoes again. We were partners and didn’t win but one game, and the guys had a hard time believing that.
On Friday, I went to Bentonville with Stanley and Pam Murray. They went to celebrate their anniversary and I went to visit my cousin, Wanda and George Thompson.
Wanda took me sightseeing all over Bentonville and also to helping hands thrift shop. I found some good bargains there.
I taught her how to play Skip-Bo and dominoes. She really liked the dominoes. She called me Sunday afternoon and told me she was playing with her son, Dwayne. I’m glad she is enjoying it. It will give her something to do in the evening.
On the way home, we went by my stepdaughter’s, Peggy Wiatt, and visited with her for awhile. She was doing pretty good, and it was nice to get to visit with her.
Sammie Story spent last weekend with her daughter, Barbara and Jim Ashley, in Maumelle. She got to visit with grandkids and great grandkids. She has several great and great greats, and is very proud of them all.
This week: Sindee and David Morse hosted a cook out to celebrate end of summer and also their granddaughter, Kylah Anderson, who had her 8th birthday on Sunday. Those attending were their grandsons, Parker and Maddox Foster, R G and Marva Ward, John and Teresa Ward, Scott Ward and David’s mom, Ann Morse of Greenbrier. They had cake and ice cream to celebrate the birthday girl.
Donna and Richard and Ann Mann went to the Goodman Family Reunion in Highland. They spent Friday night at the Spring River Lodge in Hardy. They had a good home-cooked potluck lunch and great fellowship. Donna said a lot of the younger generation was there this year. Maybe they will carry the reunion into the future. About 70 people attended. This made around 40 years for the Goodman reunion.
Donna’s niece, Michelle Gibbar of Tucson, Arizona, visited her last week and then went to the reunion in Highland.
Donna, Ann and I, along with Donna’s granddaughter, went to the Hart Center at Fairfield Bay on Monday. The pool was pretty cold and the hot tub was warm, but we enjoyed it any way. The hot tub, when it’s temp is up, sure does make my knee feel good.
I went for my two-month checkup on my knee on Tuesday. I don’t go back for another 10 months, so I guess I’m doing good. It is still healing and stiffens up and swells when I overdo it, but the doctor says that is normal, just keep the ice packs handy. I know the ice sure does help.
Well, that’s about all for now, so God bless and have a great week ahead.
