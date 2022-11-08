Marva Ward, Sindee Morse, Glenda Collins, Ann Man and I, all members of the PEH bowling team, bowled in the Arkansas State Senior Women’s tournament in Maumelle on Saturday. I think we all did pretty good. Of course, Glenda really showed off by bowling a 226 in the sixth game. We all enjoyed the trip, and wound it up by having dinner at Grandpa’s Catfish restaurant in Maumelle before heading home.
Donna and Richard Sherrod and Ann Mann went to Quitman last Sunday and had lunch at the Catfish Barn. Donna said a good samaritan paid for their lunch, but they didn’t know who it was. That was a nice surprise.
Ann Mann has been doing some remodeling on her bathroom. She moved a wall to give her a little more room. She did it herself, and it worked just fine.
I would like to remind everyone that if you need a place to have a family reunion or any kind of gathering, our community center is available to rent. If anyone is interested in it, call 501-745-5922. Leave a message if I’m not home and I will call you back.
God bless all with a good week.
