Delane Story said her daughter left on Wednesday, so she’s out of company for awhile.
We had our EH club meeting on Tuesday. We met at 10 a.m. and worked on our quilt. Donna brought some snacks and Earlene brought some of her cinnamon rolls. It was all good.
We will meet again on Tuesday, March 31 at 10 a.m. to work on the quilt some more, we’re hoping this will wind it up.
Earlene brought me a picture because she thought it was me, now I’m trying to find out who the lady is that looks like me.
I took it to Betty and Bill Oliger and they recognized some of the people in it, but not the person I’m trying to figure out.
Betty and Bill have been traveling a lot lately. They’ve been going to the ballgames to watch the senior boys from Shirley.
Their grandson is the coach at Shirley. I guess he’s a good one, they really did good this year.
We played Skipbo this week. Ann and I did so good, Donna and Sammie got skunked. They both said they enjoyed it anyway, but we better watch out next time.
Brother Bob Bagley preached a good sermon at Point Remove this morning. I always enjoy listening to him.
That’s it for this week.
God bless and have a great one.
