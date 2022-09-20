Visiting DeLane Story this week was her grandson, Joey and Heather Story and their new baby, Lydia. She is 2 months old. They spent a week with her. I know she enjoyed that visit.
DeLane said she got to spend a lot of time rocking and holding her, so she was happy to get to see her for the first time.
Marvanell Ward went to the doctor for her stress test on Thursday. She will get the report back soon. I hope it turns out good.
I want to say welcome to our new EHC member, Kathy Weaver. She had beginners luck and won the door prize.
Ann Mann and I made a trip to town, we went to the Senior Center for lunch. She and I shot some pool and then I learned to play Mexican Train dominoes. I’ve had a set for a long time, but had never learned how to play it.
I met Mary and Marvin Estes and their son, Allen. They taught me to play and I really enjoyed it.
Ann and I also sold some raffle tickets for the quilt we will be giving away on Oct. 22. We were going to have the drawing on the 11th, but had to change the date. The proceeds will go to the upkeep of the Formosa Community Center.
We will be having a chili, bean and soup dinner with all the trimmings on the 22nd at the Formosa Community Center. We will have some other activities that I will let you know about later.
God bless all with a good week.
