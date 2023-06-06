Colt Hoyle ended his ball season with two home runs. His great grandma, Ann Mann, is certainly proud of him.
Richard and Donna Sherrod went to Melbourne to a cousins reunion last Saturday. Her cousin has a fish fry every year on the Saturday before Memorial Day. She said she got to visit several cousins and Richard also had some cousins there.
Pam Murray took Thelma Murray and I to Branson last Wednesday. It was for Mother’s Day and birthday gift, which she had been trying to get to me for a long time. Thanks Pam, I had a really good time. We went to see Queen Esther at the Sight And Sound theater. It was a wonderful production. We did some shopping on the way home on Friday.
I went to the decoration at the Canaan Cemetery near Marshall on Saturday. I went from there to Tilly and spent a couple days with Bonnie Jean Drewry. We just relaxed and visited and caught up with what has been going on since Thanksgiving, which was the last time I was there. I also got to visit with Joe and Melba Ward and Jessie Horton while at the decoration. I enjoyed myself and also wore myself out.
Sindee and David Morse and all their kids and grandkids and David’s mom, Ann Morse, took a cruise to the Bahamas last week. They reported a good time.
Frankie Ward and Larry Brock cooked a pig for Memorial Day. They had dinner at the pavilion at Alread school for family and friends. Marva and R G Ward and Sindee and David Morse joined them.
Marva and R G and Frankie and Erica and their boys, Rylan and Landon, had dinner at the new Mexican restaurant on Saturday evening. Sindee and David joined them after dinner for a visit.
DeLane Story’s son, David and Pinyan Story of Rocky Mount, Virginia, spent several days with her for Mother’s Day and they reworked her flower beds. She said she only lacks one having them all filled and her daughter, Paula, is coming on Saturday and she will get it finished.
Several of the Formosa EH ladies met with Ronny and Brenda Webb and had breakfast on Friday morning. We all enjoyed the visit with them and each other. We finally got a quilt finished that we made for them from his mom, Ruth Webb’s, quilt blocks which he donated to the EH Club. I’m looking forward to putting another one together and hope it turns out as well as the first one.
I just looked outside and the rain is coming down. I really wasn’t expecting to see it.
If anyone has any news, please call me at 501-745-5922, if I’m not home, leave a message and I will return your call.
God bless and have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.