The Formosa EH Club met on Tuesday, Oct. 11. We decorated the community center in preparation for the county council meeting on Thursday. It looked nice, thanks to all the ladies who supplied the fall decor.
There were 24 people who attended the Fall Council on Thursday. We had a good potluck lunch, had an auction to raise money for the EH Council, then we had a drawing for door prizes. I actually won one of them. It was a pretty basket with a loaf of pumpkin bread(which was delicious) and some crocheted pot holders.
Ed Wood was our auctioneer, he done a great job!
Danny Griffin, the County Agent and Janet Perkins, our new agent also came.
Visiting Margie Pounds the past week, was her daughter and son in law, Jacque and Earnie Hennington, of Hamburg.
My cousins, Wanda Thompson and her son, Dewyane,of Bentonville, and Freddie and Lori Treece of Denver, Colorado met with a bunch of local cousins at Western Sizzlin” in Clinton on Saturday. We had a good visit with everyone.
That’s all I have for this week, have a blessed one.
