Formosa news

Hey everyone, It’s been a while since I was able to get a column in the paper. I’ve been getting ready for knee replacement surgery. Got it done on July 6th and now I’m doing therapy and it hurts, but I’m surviving it!
I got home from the hospital and got to see some beautiful blooms in my yard! I have some sweet williams and tiger lilies that are six foot tall! I also got to harvest a couple tomatoes, cucumbers and my first guinea beans.
DeLane Story had a bout with Covid, but she is doing better now. Her daughter, Paula, was here while she had it and her son, David, came and spent 2 weeks with her after she got out of hospital.
The Formosa EH Club met on Tuesday and worked on a quilt top. Hopefully, before long we can get it finished!
Condolences go out to the family of Thelma Webb, she passed away on Wednesday morning.
Marva Ward went to the Dr. to see about her hips. She said the Dr. gave her shots in both hips and she is doing good.
Marva and RG went camping for a week. They left for the campground om July 3 and made it back on Sunday.Sindee and David Morse and their grandkids also went with them. They all went to Alread to watch fire works on Saturday.
John and Teresa Ward also came up and camped with their grandkids.
Caitlyn and Riley Roberson had a new baby boy. They named him William Oid. He weighed 6 lbs and 15 ounces.
Renee Jones of Fayetteville visited Donna and Richard Sherrod this week. Donna said they went swimming at Sugar Loaf. That sounds like fun!
She said they spent the 4th at home, that’s what I did too!
Have a great week and God bless all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.