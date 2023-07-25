Formosa news

I’ve not been doing much this week except going for my therapy. I did go play Skipbo with the girls. Donna and Sammie won two games of three, so I guess they are the “winners.”
I tried to share my pretty lavender and orange flowers with you last week, but it wound up being a tiny black smudge. I was pretty disappointed.
Reedy Story of Fairbanks, Alaska, is visiting his mother, DeLane Story. His daughter, Amanda Millendar, also came with him. She brought her son, Avery, who is 8 and her daughter, Alyssa, who is 2. They will be staying for a few weeks, and DeLane says they are having a good visit.
Mary Pennington came for a visit one day last week. My company this week has been Ann Mann, Anna Harness and Donna Sherrod.
Judy Prince came by one day and brought me some okra. It is really good.
Donna and Richard Sherrod’s company this week was granddaughter, Madison Masterson of Milan, and Candace Valentine of Greenbrier.
Donna, Madison and Tammy went to Shiloh to go swimming Saturday. She said it was a nice day to swim.
Frankie, Erica and Rylan Ward of Greenwood came to visit Marva and R G on Sunday.
Last Saturday, July 15, Marva and R G attended a family Reunion hosted by her mother’s sister, Thelma Dickson, of Morrilton. Marva said almost everyone there was a first cousin. Marva said there were around 50 adults attending. That sounds like a good family get together to me.
Sindee Morse took her three grandkids to Silver Dollar City last Saturday. They all had a good time.
Condolences go out to the family of Roy Bryant; he passed away this weekend.
Have a good week and don’t forget to count your blessings.
