I’ve had a busy week this week. On Tuesday, Margie Pounds and I went to Conway. She saw the eye doctor. Then we went bowling, ate lunch at Golden Corral and did some shopping.
On Wednesday, Margie Beckham and I went to Marshall. She saw her dentist, and then we visited the cemetery at Canaan. We went to the Daisy Queen and had a giant pork tenderloin for lunch. They sure are good.
On Thursday, I went to the Senior Center and visited. I got acquainted with some new people and had lunch. I enjoyed it very much, and I will probably go back soon.
On Friday, I drove Thelma and Jimmy Murray to Conway for tests at his doctor. Of course, we had to stop and shop at more places than Jimmy had ever experienced. I think he was about ready to walk home.
Sammie Story spent the weekend with her daughter, Barbara and Bill Ashley and family in Maumelle. She went down on Friday and came back on Sunday night. She said she had a very good visit.
Frankie and Erica Ward and their boys visited Marva and R. G. Ward over the weekend. They worked on their camper and put a new floor in it. They had a good visit.
Sindee Morse and her daughters, Ashley and Lauren, all had a mother-daughters weekend and went to Hot Springs. That was a lot of fun, I’m sure.
Prayers go out to all the people who have lost loved ones and to all who are sick, for better health.
Take care and have a good week.
