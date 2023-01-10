DeLane Story got to spend a couple weeks with her daughter, Paula Ashbridge, of Fairbanks, Alaska. Paula came for a visit before Christmas and stayed through the new year.
DeLane’s niece, Rhonda and David Span, of Louisiana came by for a visit while they were in the area visiting relatives.
Donna and Richard Sherrod went to Pea Ridge last Friday. They went to visit her sister, Rhonda Lehman, and welcome in the new year with her. They were actually still up at midnight. I don’t think I can do that anymore.
Their granddaughter, Brandie and Josh Crossen, came over and spent the night with them on Thursday. Donna was excited because it was the first time their great granddaughter, Charleigh, had ever spent the night. She is a little cutie.
Their son, David, of Floyd came over Thursday and Friday and built a new deck for them. They are getting prepared for some pretty spring weather. They like bird watching in the early morning.
They also got new doors for their house. I’ll have to go up and check it out.
I’ve made a couple trips to the doctor in the past three weeks. I’m not sure what is going on, I guess I will have to trust the doctors to figure it out.
Sammie Story went to Maumelle on Friday to attend a Eubanks family reunion on Saturday. She said not many got to come. Her brother, Larry Eubanks, sisters, Francis Boone and Lavonne Duncan and their children and Sammie and her daughter and family made up the crowd who attended.
If anyone has news, call me at 501-745-5922.
God bless and have a great week.
