Week of Sept. 7
Hello from Formosa, the weather is cooling down and the rain has returned. My garden’s grass took off and got out of hand, so I had to pull it out by the roots. I worked about three hours and I’m so sore, I feel like I might break in half.
Sammie Story and I went to Conway on Wednesday morning. She had an appointment with her eye doctor. We had a nice trip and had a good burger for lunch.
Ann Mann has been sick for a couple days this week, but she is feeling better now.
She went with Donna and Richard Sherrod to Evening Shade for the weekend and a family reunion in Highland. I know they will have a good time getting together with family that they haven’t seen for a while.
Get well wishes go out to Pinyan Story – she fell and broke her leg in two places and will be having surgery tomorrow. Pinyan is DeLane Story’s daughter-in-law. She and David live in Rocky Mount, Virginia.
Thelma Murray came over last Friday and we went to the gospel singing at Scotland Baptist Church. They had lots of good singing and Don played some tunes on his fiddle. That makes it worth going any time. I love fiddle music.
Thelma spent the night with me and went home about noon on Saturday, so we had a nice visit.
Happy birthday wishes go out to Opal Reece, she turned 94 on Sept. 6. Hope you had a great day, Opal.
Tom and Anna Harness had their kids, Angie and Brian Merryman and Annette and Jay Jacobs, come for a visit this week. Bryan and Angie brought their grandson, Ryder Hensley, to visit. I know they enjoyed that.
God bless and have a good week. Call me if you have news for the paper, 501-745-5922.
Week of Sept. 14
Marva and RG Ward and Sindee and David Morse have been camping for the past two weeks. Their kids came for the weekends to enjoy the lake with them.
Marva went to her heart doctor. She has to go for a stress test this week.
Sammie Story spent the weekend with her daughter and family at Maumelle. I know she enjoyed that.
I went to Tilly on Monday to visit Bonnie Jean Drewry and help her celebrate her birthday. Her son, Ricky Drewry, came up and cooked her a catfish dinner. We all enjoyed it with her.
Those who had dinner with her were her daughter, Kathy and Calvin Henry, Ricky and Linda Drewry, Albert Petrie and myself.
On Friday and Saturday evening, Ann Mann and I went to the fairgrounds to try and sell raffle tickets for a quilt. We are trying to raise money for the community center. We will be having a fundraiser dinner to help with it also.
We haven’t set the date yet, but I will let everyone know when we do.
On Sept. 25, Point Remove Baptist Church will have a children’s church service. I know it will be good; everyone is welcome.
Not a lot is going on in Formosa this week, so I will see you next week.
God bless and take care.
