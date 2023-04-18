Donna and Richard Sherrod went to Searcy on Saturday to visit their granddaughter, Brandi Crossen. They got to see Charleigh, their great granddaughter, hunt Easter eggs.
They also went to Floyd to visit their son, David and Tabby Sherrod.
On Easter Sunday, Sindee Morse hosted a dinner for her kids and grandkids, Marva and R G Ward, Scot and John Ward and Ann Morse.
Sindee came and spent the day with Marva and R G on Saturday.
Marva and R G went to Conway on Sunday and had lunch at Golden Corrall.
We had quite a wind storm on Saturday afternoon. I was thankful that we didn’t get the hail that a lot of our neighbors around the county did. I heard reports of some of the hail balls as big as baseballs and lots of golf ball size.
The wind took down several trees around the neighborhood.
Condolences go out to all who have lost loved ones this past week.
God bless and have a good week.
