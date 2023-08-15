Last Week:
I’ve had a pretty good week the past week. I graduated from my walker to a cane. It’s easier to get around with it.
I went to church for the first time since surgery. It felt good to be back.
I attended a neighborhood dinner at the home of Starr and Jeff Sanders on Saturday. Several neighbors were there that I hadn’t met before. Got to visit with several people including Bill and Betty Oliger. I think everyone enjoyed it as much as I did. We shared a good meal and great fellowship.
Ann Mann and I went to the Senior Center and played dominoes with Jimmy Murray and Sam Hensley on Friday. We had a good time and a good meal there too.
Ann attended a birthday party at the home of her son, Brian Tatum, on Saturday. Debbie Tatum and Ashley Hoyle were the honorees. Ann said there was a good crowd there.
Sindee and David Morse and John and Teresa Ward went to Springfield and Branson over the weekend.
Marva and R G Ward went to Booneville last week to visit Frankie and Erica and their boys and to see their new home. R G and Frankie went to Oklahoma to get a load of landscaping materials for their yard.
This week:
I talked to DeLane Story. Her son and granddaughter went home to Alaska on Monday after a three-week visit. She said now she misses them.
On Tuesday, the Formosa EH Club had their annual summer potluck. Several of the members were missing, but the ones that were there had a good time and a good meal too.
Margie Pounds, Ann Mann and I went to the Annual Farm Bureau dinner. We had catfish, shrimp and chicken with all the trimmings. It was a pretty good dinner.
Happy birthday to David Morse on Aug. 10. He celebrated at Texas Roadhouse with Sindee, his mom, Ann Morse, and Marva and R G Ward.
Marva, R G, Sindee, David, Sue Stamper and Terry Upchurch also attended the Farm Bureau dinner.
Ann Mann’s granddaughter, Ashley and Terry Hoyle and family, lost their home to a fire on Thursday. They have set up an account at First Service Bank if anyone wants to donate to them. They lost about everything.
Well, that’s about it for this week, everyone have a great week and God bless all.
