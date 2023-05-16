I’ve had a busy week this week.
I went bowling, attended the E H Meeting, went to the senior center two days in a row and then helped with the bake sale for the county EH. I had a birthday on Wednesday and enjoyed my day. On Thursday, I played dominoes with the guys at the center and then went to the Quitman Catfish Barn for dinner with my friends, Mary Pennington and Maxine Stone.
Maxine’s birthday was on Thursday, so we celebrated together. We had a good meal and a great visit. I hope to do it again before too long; not a birthday, but a fish dinner.
I came home and made a quick trip to see Anna Harness and then came back to Sammie’s and caught a game of Skipbo with Ann, Jolita and Sammie.
On Friday, the EHC plant and bakesale was a success. We will be giving a nursing scholarship to someone who is planning on working in Van Buren County.
David and Pinyan Story are visiting his mother, DeLane, this week. They got here in time for Mother’s Day weekend. I know she will enjoy the visit.
Sammie Story spent the weekend with her daughter, Barbara Ashley and family in Maumelle. All of Barbara’s family was there for dinner on Mother’s Day. Sammie reported a good visit, but she says she was glad to get back home.
Marva and RG Ward, Sindee and David Morse and their kids and grandkids, Anne Morse, Scott Ward, John Ward, Frankie and Erica Ward and their kids all got together to celebrate Mother’s Day. They ate at Skinny J’s in Conway.
Frankie and Erica took her mom and dad, Lori and Larry Brock, to Ryan’s in Leslie on Saturday evening to celebrate with them for Mother’s Day.
Donna and Richard Sherrod had Company from Arizona last week. They went to Evening Shade to spend time with their kids for Mother’s Day. Donna said they had a good visit.
I visited with Anna and Tommy Harness for a while Sunday evening. They have a nice quiet and peaceful place. I enjoyed it.
That’s about it for this week. Hope every mother had a good day Sunday.
God bless all.
