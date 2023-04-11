Frankie and Erica Ward and their boys came to visit Marva and R G late last Friday night.
Erica went out with her mom, Lori Brock, and her grandmother, Retha Brock, on Saturday.
Frankie and the boys went with R G and Sindee and David Morse four wheeling, so I guess they all had a good time.
Donna and Richard Sherrod went to Manila last weekend. They visited Tammy and Randy Kelly while they were there. They also made a trip to Little Rock and Conway this week. Richard had doctor appointments.
Thelma Murray and I went to Conway to the dermatologist. We both had spots frozen on our faces. I guess mine wasn’t too bad, I don’t have to go back for another year.
While in Conway, we went shopping for a few things we needed, and of course I picked up some things I didn’t need.
Since it was stormy Tuesday night, I spent the night with Sissy. She has a safe room and we did spend some time in it. It got pretty scary around 2-3 a.m.
I went to the senior center to play dominoes with my brother in law, Jimmy Murray, who needed a partner. I don’t know if I helped any, but it was fun.
Our Skipbo games were good this week, we come out with two wins each.
Have a good week, God bless all, and remember, if you see someone who needs a smile, give them one of yours.
