Marva and R G Ward attended a birthday party for their great grandson, Parker Foster. His grandparents, Sindee and David Morse, had a taco supper for him.
Marva and R G were expecting Frankie and Erica and their boys, Landon and Rylan, for a visit this weekend. They have been visiting Erica’s parents, Lori and Larry Brock.
Richard and Donna Sherrod made a trip to Evening Shade early in the week. On Thursday, Richard and Donna and Ann Mann went to Harrison and did some shopping. They stopped on the way and had breakfast at the Red River Cafe. They reported that it was very good.
Formosa EH Club met on Tuesday and worked on our quilt. If we ever get it finished, I think it will be very pretty.
The doctor’s office called to let me know my CT scan turned out OK, but I am low on B12. I will be starting taking shots on Tuesday. I sure do hope they work and I start feeling better.
God bless and have a good week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.