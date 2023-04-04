Last Saturday, Frankie Ward came from Greenwood to visit Marva and R G. Sindee Morse came over and Jason Ward, their grandson, came over from Guy. Marva said they had a great visit and enjoyed them all so much.
Sindee and David came over and put up a windmill that they had gotten them for Christmas. I guess I’ll have to go over and check it out.
Donna and Richard Sherrod celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary last weekend. David and Tabby came over and brought a picnic and they met at Choctaw.
Randy and Tammy Kelly met them on Saturday in Leslie and had breakfast with them. It sounds like they had a good anniversary.
Sammie Story and I went to the Senior Center and played bingo this week. We had a good time and a nice meal. We also got another lesson on Mexican train dominoes from Allen and Mary Estes.
We went shopping at Walmart later and got our lists caught up. Now to start another one.
Our EH club met on Friday and worked on our quilt. We are just about ready to wind it up.
Marva and R G Ward and Sindee and David Morse went to Branson on Friday. They returned some stuff to Menard’s and also had dinner at the Dockside Cafe. Marva said it was good.
Well, that’s all for now. Until next week, take care and God bless all.
