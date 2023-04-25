Timbo Honeycutt hosted a surprise birthday celebration for his dad, Tim Honeycutt, at the Formosa community center on Thursday, April 20. The Bucket List Cafe at Center Ridge catered a catfish dinner with all the trimmings.
Tim turned 70 on Thursday, so happy belated birthday to him. His birthday cake had a picture of his ‘57 Chevy. The report is that there was around 50 people there to help him celebrate and everyone enjoyed it.
Richard Sherrod was in the VA hospital last Monday for a heart ablation. Later in the week, he had to go back to the ER, but he is feeling better now.
Richard and Donna’s son, David and Tabby and granddaughter, Brandi and Josh came over and gave their yard a spring cleaning. Donna said Richard and Charleigh, their great granddaughter, supervised the work.
Formosa EH Club was well represented at the county council meeting on Wednesday. Sammie Story, Earlene Brecheen, Holly Linck, Ann Mann, Anna Harness and I were all present.
We had a good meeting, our speaker was Warren George, past president of the Cleburne County Bee Association. He shared some good information about bees and the benefits of honey. The 110 Club hosted the meeting and they had some door prizes. One of them was a jar of honey. I wound up with it and am sharing it with Sammie. We also had a good potluck lunch.
I talked to my cousin, Wanda Thompson, of Bentonville this evening. She said her brother, Freddie, is doing well. That was good news.
Wish everyone a good week, God bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.