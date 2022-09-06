Hello from Formosa, the weather is cooling down and the rain has returned. My garden's grass took off and got out of hand, so I had to pull it out by the roots. I worked about three hours and I'm so sore, I feel like I might break in half.
Sammie Story and I went to Conway on Wednesday morning. She had an appointment with her eye doctor. We had a nice trip and had a good burger for lunch.
Ann Mann has been sick for a couple days this week, but she is feeling better now.
She went with Donna and Richard Sherrod to Evening Shade for the weekend and a family reunion in Highland. I know they will have a good time getting together with family that they haven't seen for a while.
Get well wishes go out to Pinyan Story, she fell and broke her leg in two places and will be having surgery tomorrow. Pinyan is DeLane Story's daughter-in-law. She and David live in Rocky Mount, Virginia.
Thelma Murray came over last Friday and we went to the gospel singing at Scotland Baptist Church. They had lots of good singing and Don played some tunes on his fiddle. That makes it worth going any time. I love fiddle music.
Thelma spent the night with me and went home about noon on Saturday, so we had a nice visit.
Happy birthday wishes go out to Opal Reece, she turned 94 on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Hope you had a great day, Opal.
Tom and Anna Harness had their kids, Angie and Brian Merryman and Annette and Jay Jacobs, come for a visit this week. Bryan and Angie brought their grandson, Ryder Hensley, to visit. I know they enjoyed that.
God bless and have a good week and a happy holiday weekend. Call me if you have news for the paper, 501-745-5922.
