Marva and R G Ward returned home on Wednesday after spending nine days camping.
They attended the Ward reunion in Shirley last Sunday. Marva said there were 103 people there. That is a good turnout for a family reunion.
Marva said they got a new roof on their house last week. I know they are proud to get that finished.
I went to Conway on Tuesday morning and had a scan done. Then we came back to Formosa for our EH meeting at 1 p.m. We made it just in time. Kathy Weaver brought some delicious taco spaghetti. I think I like it better than Italian spaghetti. She also brought a delicious strawberry cake.
We have two new members, Susan Dees and Janet Scott.
I played dominoes on Friday at the senior center. I got lucky and won seven games out of eight.
I sure am proud of the rain we have been getting. Of course, the wind could be left off. Tom and Anna Harness had 12 big oak trees blown down close to their house and in their field.
She showed me pictures, and they were so close to falling on the house it was scary. I know God works in many ways and blesses us so often.
Get well wishes go out to DeLane Story, she has been sick this week. Her daughter is leaving on Tuesday and her son will be coming later in the week. She has some very thoughtful kids.
Condolences go out to the family of Jimmy Meyner, I know he will be missed so very much.
Have a great week and God bless.
