The P. E. H. Supply bowling team participated in the Arkansas State Women’s bowling tournament in Jonesboro last weekend.
The team members are Marvanell Ward, Glenda Collins, Ashley Anderson and myself. Sindee Morse also bowls on the team at Conway, but the state only has four people on a team, so she bowled on another team and did really good.
We had a lot of fun and we ate at a couple of good places. We left on Friday evening and came home on Sunday afternoon. I thought the wind was going to blow us off the road, it was blowing dust off the fields.
Scott and R G Ward celebrated their birthday at the Quitman Catfish Barn on Saturday evening. Those helping them celebrate were Marva, John and Teresa Ward and Sindee and David Morse. That sounds good to me. I haven’t had any catfish in a pretty good while.
My birthday is coming up this week, so I might go ahead and have a catfish dinner. We will see how that works out. Take care and have a good week.
God bless all.
