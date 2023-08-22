I’ve had a good week, I graduated from Clinton Physical Therapy on Thursday. They gave me a T-shirt as a graduation gift. I am so thankful that my new knee is doing good. I will still do my therapy at home.
We had a good service at church today. Bro. Cortland Clark brought the message and did a good job.
David Story visited his mom, DeLane Story, the past week. He came and spent a week with her and then went to Washington and spent 10 days with family. On the way home, he came by and spent several more days with her. Now he’s on his way home to Rocky Mount, Virginia. DeLane enjoys her kids’ and grandkids’ visits so very much.
Sindee Morse hosted a surprise birthday party for David last Sunday. Those attending were Ann Morse, Scott Ward, John Ward and his grandson, Ashley and Kylah Anderson, and Maddox and Parker Foster and Marva and R G Ward. Sindee fixed grilled chicken and shrimp kabobs with all the trimmings. She also had cupcakes and a birthday cake with ice cream. That sounds like a good birthday surprise to me, and I was told it really did surprise him.
Marva said Sindee steamed cleaned her carpet in the den. Marva really appreciated that.
Marva said John did a lot of work on her car last week. She might have a practically new car now.
We played Skip-Bo with Sammie this week. She and I won three of four games. Donna and Ann just wouldn’t let us skunk them. Sammie made us some really good sugar cookies.
Donna and Richard Sherrod went to Fayetteville to attend their great nephews wedding. They got married at the New Life Church. Donna said it was a beautiful wedding. The groom was Hayden Phillips and the bride was Stacy Guzman. Hayden will be teaching at Huntsville High School this school term.
Donna and Richard and Ann Mann went to Quitman Catfish House on Sunday after and helped their son, David and Tabby, celebrate his birthday. Their daughter, Brandi and Josh Crossen and granddaughter, Charleigh, was there also. Donna said Charleigh provided entertainment.
Well, that’s all for now. Have a good week and God bless all.
