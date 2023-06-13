R G Ward, Sindee Morse and her granddaughter, Kylah, attended the Shirley homecoming last Saturday.
R G and Marva have been camping at Choctaw for the past week. She said it’s nice and quiet up there. They will be home on Saturday to prepare for the Ward reunion in Shirley on Sunday and then go back to Choctaw.
I went to the doctor last Monday. He said I need a new knee joint.
I went to the Shady Grove decoration at Shirley on Sunday. I got to see a lot of people that I hadn’t seen in a while, and the cemetery looked really nice. Miss Sadie Guerrieri had a birthday party on Sunday at the community center. Grandma Ann said she had a blast and her little brother did too.
Donna and Richard Sherrod celebrated her birthday this past weekend. She got to spend time with her kids and grandkids, so she was pretty happy with her big day.
I stopped by and visited Donna and Richard for a while Sunday afternoon. I enjoyed the visit and getting to see all her pretty flowers.
Have a great week and God bless all.
