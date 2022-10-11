I’m sorry I haven’t been getting any news the past couple weeks, but I’ve had COVID and, believe me, it’s not been much fun.
I didn’t have much of an appetite, but Ann Mann and Donna Sherrod kept me fed.
I went to a gospel singing and about 14 people that was there came down with it the same time as I did.
Anna and Tom Harness hosted the wedding of their granddaughter, Macey Bonds, to Adam Schoettler of Regina Saskatchewan, Canada.
The ceremony took place in the yard and the reception was in the barn. The couple will be living in Canada. Anna said it was really a beautiful wedding.
Marva and R. G. Ward, Sindee and David Morse and their daughter, Lauren and her boys and Ashley’s daughter, Kylah, all attended the homecoming and chili cook off and car show in Clinton on Saturday. Sindee enjoyed seeing some of her classmates from the class of 1982.
Marva and John went to the football game between Greenwood and Greenbrier last week. Her grandson, Rylan Ward, was in the band from Greenwood.
R. G. and Sindee went to the NHRA drag races last week in St. Louis. They reported a great time.
Happy belated birthday to Landon Ward. He turned 14 on Oct. 9.
God bless all with a good week and good health.
