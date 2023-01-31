Marva Ward had some tests run last Monday. She hasn’t gotten the results yet, so she is waiting to find out what her problem is.
She said their electricity was out from Wednesday morning until Thursday night. They spent Wednesday night with their daughter, Sindee Morse.
Ann Mann lost her rain gutters to the snow. She made a trip to Conway on Friday and met her friend, Jan Loney of Danville, and they had lunch at Cracker Barrel.
Ann, Donna and I made it to Sammie’s for our Skipbo games. We played three games, and Ann and I won two.
Donna and Richard Sherrod went to Batesville on Saturday and met up with family members and some friends to celebrate Richard’s birthday. They had dinner at Fred’s Fish House. There was around 14 people there to help him celebrate.
Cadence Valentine of Wooster came up Friday evening and spent Saturday and Sunday with them. Her mom, Donna, picked her up on Sunday evening.
I talked to my sister in law, Bonnie Drewry. She said they go 14 inches of snow on Tuesday night in Tilly.
Ann Mann and I went to Hector on Saturday. I hadn’t been over that road in 35 years, so I saw a lot of new country that I had forgotten. I love going for rides on country roads.
I hope everyone stays warm and safe in this weather.
I was sorry to hear that John Forsythe passed away this week. Condolences go out to his family.
God bless and have a good week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.