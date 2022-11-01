Last week: Visiting Marva and R. G. Ward this weekend was Frankie and Rylan Ward of Greenwood. They came down to trail ride on their four wheelers and bikes over the weekend.
Sindee had a yard sale last weekend, I’ll bet it got a little chilly and windy.
Ann Mann and I went to the senior center to play bingo on Wednesday. We both got to bingo a couple times. We also shot a couple games of pool. It is lots of fun!
We had our Skip-Bo games this week. Ann and I won three of four. I have a feeling it will be a different story next time. I can feel a getting-even night coming on.
This week: It’s been a very busy time this week. We had the chili supper on Saturday, so we spent the week getting ready for it. We all cooked all day on Saturday, and then had the dinner in the evening. We had an auction and (John Willoughby and Eric Koonce) two of the three sheriff’s candidates spoke. They were all invited, but only the two showed up.
We had the drawing for the quilt that was raffled off. Denice Hill was the lucky winner.
I talked to Marva Ward, she has been sick all week.
Sindee took R. G. to Greenwood to visit this week. He came back home on Friday. He was visiting with Frank and Erica.
Get well wishes go out to Marva.
DeLane Story has company this week. Her daughter, Paula and Ted Ashbridge of Fairbanks, Alaska, are here to spend some time with DeLane. They are looking for a place to buy while they are here in the lower 48.
Well, I predicted right about Sammie and Donna getting even on the Skip-Bo. I thought Ann and I were going to get skunked, but we finally pulled out one game of four.
Margie Pounds has company this week to celebrate her birthday. I will find out who came for the big day and have more later.
Take care and God bless all.
