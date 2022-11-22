Visiting Margie Pounds last week was her granddaughter, Ginger and Pete Torres of Clayton, OK. Ginger’s son, Josh Huggins and his fiance, Maddie and her daughter, Blair, and Josh and Maddie’s son, Jasper. He is about 6 months and Margie says he is another cute great, great grandson. Also visiting was Margie’s daughter, Debbie Harrison of Jonesboro and her daughter, Jaime Callahan, of Truman.
Margie says she is expecting some more company for Thanksgiving also.
I spent last Sunday in the ER at Conway Regional. My blood pressure was up and I was so light headed I could hardly stand up. It was a weird feeling and kinda scary!
Ann and I went to play bingo at the senior center on Wednesday. It was fun and the lunch was good also.
Ann, Donna and I went to Sammie’s for Skipbo this week and surprised her with a birthday cake and a few other things. She was not expecting a birthday celebration, so that made it more fun to surprise her!
Donna and Richard Sherrod’s company this week was their son in law, Randy, and their son David. David went deer hunting with Richard. I hope they got one, I haven’t heard yet.
I talked to DeLane Story this week, she is having back problems again. I hope she is feeling better soon.
That’s about all I know for this week. Hope you all have a great Thanksgiving and are blessed with safe travels if you go to family for the holiday.
God bless and help us to be thankful for our blessings!
