Donna and Richard Sherrod are on the mend after being sick for about three weeks. They went to Greenbrier on Friday and picked up their “adopted” granddaughter, Cadence Valentine, to spend the weekend with them.
They went to Quitman and had breakfast with their son, David and Tabby Sherrod and granddaughter, Brandi and Josh Crossin who brought their daughter, Charleigh, with them. I think she was the main attraction.
After they had breakfast, they drove to Heber Springs. They came back home to a locked-up house – Donna had left the key on another keychain and locked it in.
Ann Mann and Jolita Huie went to Perryville and checked out some sales. They found items they were looking for and then stopped at Morrilton and had lunch at the Blue Diamond Cafe. Ann said it was very good.
Visiting DeLane Story and helping her celebrate her birthday the last week of February were all four of her kids. David and Pinyan Story of Rocky Mount, Virginia, Paula and Chad Ashbridge, of Fairbanks, Alaska, Reedy Story of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Lisa and Brett Lewis of North Pole, Alaska.
They were all there for her birthday, along with niece, Melanie Gibson of Little Rock and nephew, Hal and Carol Hammett of Haskel. Her nephew, Wesley Hammett of Springfield, planned on being there, but he fell and spent the day in the ER. Hope he gets over it soon.
DeLane says she had a good day and enjoyed it very much.
I attended another EH meeting this week and we got some of our agenda taken care of.
I also went to the library and got some tickets for the quilt they are raffling. It is very pretty and made of silk. I’m sure hoping I win it; I love the feel of it.
If you like quilts, go by and pick up some tickets. The price is $1 per ticket or six tickets for $5. I’m planning to get by there and buy some more real soon.
Sammie Story went to the Senior Center with Ann Mann on Wednesday. They played bingo and had lunch. I went up on Friday and had the fish dinner with Thelma and Jimmy Murray and Mitchell Barnum. I went to school with him from first grade to graduation, so we had some memories to share. I had a nice visit with all three of them.
God bless each of you with a great week.
