The Ozark Health Foundation recently provided $138,957 to Ozark Health Medical Center for the purchase of a Carestream DRX Revolution portable X-ray machine, the largest single contribution the foundation has ever made to the hospital.
The funds were raised by recent foundation fundraising events, including December’s gala and October’s golf tournament.
“The new portable machine is an amazing addition to our department. We could not be happier with it,” Braun Rhoda, Ozark Health radiology manager, said.
The Carestream DRX Revolution is like an X-ray room on wheels and provides faster, more comfortable medical imaging services to patients in the emergency department, inpatient nursing unit, operating room and nursing home who are unable to easily transport to the radiology department.
To learn about upcoming Ozark Health Foundation events or how to contribute, contact Lisa Drew or Lynda Hensley at 501-745-9714.
