Frances L. Ward

Frances L. (Johnson) Ward, 93, passed away March 2, 2022. She was born March 22, 1928 in Formosa, Arkansas to Ben H. and Mollie (Elder) Johnson. In 1947 Frances married the love of her life Calvin C. Ward .They were blessed with one son, Don. The happy couple lived the remainder of their lives in Bee Branch, Arkansas on the farm. She was a member of Bee Branch Still Hopewell Methodist Church and later attended Bee Branch Pleasant Valley General Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin C. Ward, sister, Jewel (Johnson) Waldrop, step-siblings; Goldene (Johnson) Knuckles, Morris Johnson, Orville Johnson, Johnny Johnson, nephew, Rondall Robinson, nieces; Melinda (Jobe) McCallie, and Marsha (Jobe) Markley.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Don L. (Beth) Ward, granddaughter Amy (Scott) Schrader, great-granddaughter, Grace Schrader, all of Bryant, Arkansas and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express gratitude for the exceptional care she received from her second family at Mt. Carmel Community Assisted Living in Benton, Arkansas.
Visitation services will be 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Don Taylor. Interment will be at Quattlebaum Cemetery in Clinton, Arkansas.
To express condolences online please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton
