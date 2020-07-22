Franklin “Frankie” Eugene Haynes, 64 of Clinton, AR, passed from this life on July 9, 2020 in Yellville, Arkansas. He was born on August 29th in Humnoke, Arkansas to Wilbur Haynes and Minnie (McDaniels) Haynes.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Wendy Taylor of the home; children, Nicholas Haynes of the home, Penny Howard (Buck) of Springfield, Arkansas; brothers, Wilbur Haynes of Conway, Arkansas, Albert Haynes (Faye) of Bee Branch, Arkansas; sisters, Juanita King of Clinton, Arkansas, June Harlan (Larry) of Heber Springs, Arkansas, Dian Hamilton of Guy, Arkansas, Jeannie Smitte (Steve) of Little Rock, Arkansas; mother-in-law, Nan Taylor, father-in-law, Charles Taylor; brothers-in-law, Rodney and Shawn Taylor; and many other family and friends. Frankie is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Richard Haynes and four sisters, Lola May Kroger, Lulabell Bucanon, Ruby Ingram and Bertha Haynes.
A memorial for family and close friends to celebrate the life of Frankie will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00am in the front yard of his mother and father’s home place. Officiating will be family friend Brother Gary Wolfe.
