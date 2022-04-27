Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) and the Arkansas Department of Health are partnering to provide the Pfizer vaccine at Choctaw Food Bank. Those who are 12 years and older are eligible. Ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
WHAT: Free, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines
WHEN: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 27
WHERE: 201 AR330 Hwy E. Choctaw
