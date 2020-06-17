Freeman Family Reunion postponed
The annual Freeman Family Reunion to be held Saturday, July 4, at the Jerusalem Community Building, Jerusalem, Ark., has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. This is the first cancellation of the reunion since its inception in 1969.
The reunion may be rescheduled for a later date. For more info, please contact Rosemary Norwood 501-208-6524 or Tammie Shipp 501-289-8768.
