County Judge Dale James has scheduled a parade to honor county EMTs, first responders and medical personnel to take place on Friday.
The parade will be in-car, and participants are expected to stay in their cars for the event, “... so this will be a safe event,” the parade announcement stated.
The Van Buren County Parade to honor EMT’s, First Responders, and Medical Personnel is open to all participants.
Line up at 11 a.m. Friday at the Clinton high school arena/football area. Emergency flashers on to show support. The parade will route through Clinton’s downtown, then out Highway 65 to around the hospital and nursing home.
