I saw a post this week on social media where one of our local police officers saw a woman standing in the rain. He got out of his vehicle and gave her an umbrella. Giving matters, a simple kindness shown.
I also recently heard a story about a lady who had a large piece of equipment delivered to her by a man who drove for hotshots. Hotshot trucking involves the hauling of smaller, more time-sensitive loads usually to a single customer or location. They use pickup trucks that pull flatbed trailers. The drivers sometimes get a load that takes them far from home and have to make sleeping arrangements while they are on the road awaiting their next pick-up and delivery. Some are willing to make do by sleeping in the bed of their truck while others are more comfortable staying in a hotel while on the road. The lady I spoke to showed kindness to her driver by offering for him to stay in her home until the next morning. Sure, in this day and age maybe this was something you would think twice about, but this woman did not live alone and felt confident with her offer that all would be well. The driver declined her offer but was appreciative of the meal she offered and the kindness she showed by allowing him to stay on her property ‘til morning.
Then while I was in line at the store a little girl came up to me and asked if I wanted a free ticket to get to heaven. She handed me the ticket and I said, “Well sure honey. Thank you but I hope I won’t be going to heaven anytime soon but if I do will it be okay if I wait for you, will you remember me when you see me in heaven and remember that you gave me this ticket?” She replied, “Well I don’t know if I’m going to heaven, but I’ll try because I gave you my last ticket.” I’m not really sure why she gave me her last ticket, but I do know that while I’m not in any hurry to go to heaven I do believe that I don’t have to worry that I will see this little girl again with our heavenly father, ticket or no ticket, she will be there.
“The world is changed by your example, not by your opinion,” Unknown.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to give or offer something to a stranger. Look for the opportunity, it will be there if your eyes and your heart are seeking it. You don’t have to give away your umbrella, offer your home or give your last ticket to heaven away. And if you would like to share your story of giving I’d love to hear it. Call or text me, at 501-253-4716. We all start as strangers.
“There are no strangers in here, just friends you haven’t met,” Roald Dahl.
