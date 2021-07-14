Two 99-year-old lovely ladies passed away within a few days apart. Danece Bowling died July 1 and Muriel Hink died July 6. These ladies had been friends for many years. The community around Shirley and Clinton have lost two of the finest.
Danece Bowling’s Funeral was held on Saturday July 3. Muriel Hink’s funeral Was at the Methodist Church in Clinton on Saturday July 10. Thanks and appreciation to these ladies for bringing joy and beauty to our community. They will be missed by touching us with beautiful memories.
God only wants the best. He got two of them.
