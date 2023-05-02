The Breakfast Club is a 1985 teen drama movie about five high school students from different walks of life that are serving detention. During the course of the day, the five students have the opportunity to tell their stories. Sitting around with nothing better to do they soon see each other in a different light. While each of us is unique and has very different life experiences, we also have a lot in common. School for these students will never be the same, nor will they want it to be.
I have my own version of the Breakfast Club but the outcome is the same. We are not a group of high school students obviously but a group of friends who meet once a week for conversation, and fellowship. There is almost always coffee involved and it’s a great day when it includes bacon. Over time we have really gotten to know each other better and I will never be the same again. I can jokingly say that it’s because this group is a little “crazy” but that’s part of why I love them but it’s also because they have really touched my heart. I had another group a few years ago and we met weekly at the donut shop. My job and where I live make that breakfast club a little harder for me to join now. I still try to make the donut breakfast club dates when I can, and there’s nothing like those “old” trusted and reliable friends that enrich our lives even when we are apart. “True friends are never apart, maybe in distance but never in heart.” Unknown.
I am truly blessed, and I’m really enjoying the “new” breakfast club and miss them when I can’t make our weekly “Meet and Greets”. What is so great about this group is that they never judge, they like coffee, they are fun, silly, serious when needed, like coffee, always have your back, represent a good variety of personalities, like coffee, are honest, like coffee, sincere, kind, giving, and did I mention that they like coffee?
“A true friend accepts who you are, but also helps you become who you should be.” Unknown. Both of my breakfast club groups make me a better person just by knowing them. I love them all! Do you have a breakfast club or a small group of friends that lift you up, support you, laugh and cry with you, and are with you for the good times and the bad? Oh wait, that almost sounds like a wedding ceremony...it is a very important relationship and one that needs at least weekly attention. If you don’t then your weekly kindness challenge is to start one. It will do you wonders and your friends will love it. If you’re not a breakfast person (full disclosure I’m not and I’m almost always the last one there) then consider lunch, dinner, or how about a fun dessert group. If the dessert group includes chocolate count me in! One of the greatest gifts we can give those that we love is our time. There’s no time like the present to put some effort into fostering those friendships. “Friendship isn’t a big thing – it’s a million little things.” Paulo Coelho.
