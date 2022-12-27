Christmas is now a memory. The presents are opened, the trash bags full of pretty wrapping paper have been set out for trash pickup but the season is not over. We still have the New Year to ring in with holiday cheer and have you ever wondered about the 12 days of Christmas? In the Christian faith, the 12 days of Christmas began the day after the birth of Christ and the three wise men’s visit to baby Jesus. The 12 days begin on December 25th and end on Three Kings Day, January 6th.
It is said that the lyrics to the song, The 12 Days of Christmas, contain a hidden message about Christianity. Each line in the song represents something related to being a Christian. Your kindness challenge for the next 12 days is to take those lyrics and do a kind deed once a day until Three Kings Day. For example, the partridge in a pear tree could mean that you plant a winter hearty tree or maybe take some fruit or food to a neighbor in need. Two turtle doves could mean since doves are a sign peace then is there someone that you need to make peace with this holiday season. Now’s as good a time as any to reach out to them. Three French hens, well I’m thinking about making some French crepes to enjoy. You get the idea. I would love to hear some of your suggestions if you are so inclined to share them, text, 501-253-4716 and I’ll publish some of them in my next column. Recognizing the 12 days after Christmas is a great way to continue the holiday celebrating and bring in the new year. I’m thinking this might be a new holiday tradition for me.
My grandmother had a really great tradition for after Christmas, one I looked forward to every year, for Three Kings Day. She would make these sweet rolls that had coins inside of them. They were lightly frosted and of course she cleaned the coins really well before baking them into the sweet rolls. She used three coins. A penny, a dime and a nickel to represent the three gifts that were brought by the three wise men to the baby Jesus.
I love the traditions of the season. Over the years I have incorporated the old traditions of our family with ones from my husbands and have added new traditions over the years. I hope you all have had a very Merry Christmas and I wish you many happy days in the New Year. Don’t worry so much this year about making new year resolutions on how you’re going to change yourself. Maybe try celebrating you by just making a resolution to be you! There is only one you, embrace that and rejoice in each new day.
