C.S. Lewis once said: “Humility is not thinking less of yourself, it’s thinking of yourself less.” I just had a planning meeting for an event happening in my community. The goal of the event is to unite our community. Little did I know that there was also a lot of emphasis on celebrating me. Wow, um ... OK, I guess. I understand the why but I have never been really comfortable with this type of attention. Sure I’m a ham, or I can be. I’m not afraid of public speaking or dressing up silly, and only recently enjoyed acting in a couple of plays. That’s different. Being the center of attention where I am being acknowledged or shown appreciation is just very uncomfortable for me. Oh, I love doing this for other people. It’s like the people who love to take photos of other people but hate having their picture taken, (my daughter Jessica comes to mind).
I’m also uncomfortable with compliments and my children and husband get onto me all the time. They tell me, “Just say, thank you Mom/Jackie.” OK, then I see that I have my work cut out for me the next couple of days putting on my “thank you” face. I am thankful there’s no doubt about that, I just hope I don’t get all emotional and end up “ugly crying” on stage.
I shared all this because I know I’m not the only one that’s like this. I see it every day because I try at least once a day to compliment or tell someone thank you. We don’t have to have a big event to show appreciation to someone. I remember the first time my step-daughters, Emily and Sara, thanked me for the dinner I made them soon after Sean and I were married. Now it’s not that my biological children didn’t thank me from time to time but that’s just something a Mom does for her family right? I’m guessing they might have just been really hungry that night, or maybe really liked the meal and it just sort of struck me as odd. Well, it didn’t happen just that one night but every night after. Those two simple words changed the chore of cooking a meal every day into joy. Go figure.
Your kindness challenge for this week is to thank the hand that feeds you. Thank the hands that prepared your meal and the one that provided your meal.
Our community is starting a new food bank and I am just so proud of the people that are organizing this. I love that our entire county does what it can to address hunger. I can’t stand the idea that anyone would go hungry. For years I thought of shopping and preparing meals for my family as a daily to-do thing, a chore. Instead, I should have been thanking the hands that worked every day to provide the food so that I could prepare it for the ones I love. I should have counted my blessings that we never went hungry. It didn’t matter if my family thanked me every day. It was nice when they did but I should have been more grateful that I had the opportunity to do that for them. I miss those big family meals now that they are all grown and are raising families of their own.
I’m looking forward to our event. I look forward to preparing the next meal with my family. I will continue to be thankful each and every day and I hope you find joy in even the simplest of chores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.