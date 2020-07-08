The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce cordially invites you to participate in our Fun, Fashion and Food event on Saturday, August 8 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Visitor Center/Chamber, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. You may purchase tickets for four people per table or we will have chairs set up for individuals. We are limited on our seating so all tickets must be sold in advance.
Tickets are on sale now at the Chamber, $10 a person. Masks will be required, social distancing regulations will be adhered to and temperatures will be taken upon entry into the facility. Masks may be removed once you are seated at your table so that you can enjoy your food. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the event. If any regulations change from now until the event date those adjustments will be made. We want this to be a fun-filled event but your safety is the priority. Call Jackie, 501-884-3324 for more information. We are accepting participants, models, food vendors and door prizes.
