On Saturday, the Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored the fourth annual Fun, Fashion and Food event at the Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church in Fairfield Bay.
A packed house of attendees enjoyed viewing a wide selection of items from local businesses and fashion tips presented by local models. In addition to the fashion displays, area businesses provided a cornucopia of food and snacks for everyone’s enjoyment.
Event organizers said a big thank you to the sponsors who supplied the fun – Eagle Bank, Dr. Mary Ann Gunter, Goodwin and Herman Associates, LLC, Indian Rock Village, Mike’s Nursery, We Love VBC and Women With a Purpose.
“The wonderful food was supplied by Bayside Restaurant at the Bay, Cool Pool Sports Grill, Fairfield Bay Nutrition, Joe ‘N Hash and the Little Red Restaurant,” organizers said. “A special thanks to all the volunteer models.”
Also appearing were the 2021 and 2022 Van Buren County Fair Queens. Further, each table had the opportunity to select one member of the table for an impromptu “make your own” fashion show using random items, which resulted in some interesting designs.
“Thanks also to our behind-the-scenes volunteers, Cindy Lites, Tammy Wood, Tayler Rachel, Fred Herman, Willena Herman and Sean Sikes,” organizers said.
