This is a funny time of the season, that period between summer’s heat and the early-winter rainstorms blowing in. It’s half-or-so-summer, leaning toward fall.
Tuesday, the day before this edition comes out, will be a big day for me. On that day I will reach what the Social Security Administration calls Full Retirement Age. Being a federal agency of course, it abbreviates that down to the letters: FRA. So yeah, Tuesday, Sept. 21, is my FRA.
Oh, and let’s be clear on the front end: I ain’t going anywhere. I’ll submit some paperwork of my own to the Social Security people, but otherwise life goes on and news has to be reported. In fact I have to cover a meeting that evening.
“Cover” as in “be a reporter.” Doing this, being a reporter, was, as I’ve shared in this space before, a leap of faith. Always wanted to be a newspaper guy, had a nice career with people who valued my contribution, but an opportunity presented itself and I walked over the hill to newspaperland. It’s, shall we say, had its moments, and I’ve very grateful for having made the leap.
But yeah, to be, again, clear, I like doing this, like being a newspaper man, like the deadlines and talking to people, like taking the mass of sources and turning it into a cohesive whole, it just feels right, like something I should be doing, here, as I enter FRA.
Mostly it’s funny reaching FRA. Years ago, years and years before I really thought about retirement, I found out during a conversation that my retirement age would not be 65. That was for people born at an earlier time, when life expediency was lower. I looked it up (while there was internet by then, it wasn’t as robust as today, so it took a few minutes) and found out my retirement age in social security terms, my FRA, was 66 and two months.
And while I can remember starting at the computer screen as I learned this, I can also remember being somewhat amazed that people on this earth actually could think about things that far into the future. (As a matter of framework, George W. Bush was President as I contemplated this information.) Yet here I am, what was once an unimaginable date.
If you’d walked up to me then and said “Hey, you’ll be alive and kicking then” I would not have been all that surprised. I was a healthy guy and all – and hoo boy how that changed in a little over a decade – but followed it up with “by that point in your life you’ll be a newspaper man in Van Buren County” then I’d have known you were nuts.
And here I am today typing this with the aches and pains that come in this life seasons (ask anybody at FRA about their health, we’ll tell you) and a newspaper man in Van Buren County … who’s got something to cover right after he gets this week’s edition out.
And I appreciate your support.
It’s still a while before winter gets here.
