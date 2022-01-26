In a few short weeks, lawmakers will return to the state capital for this year’s fiscal session. The Arkansas fiscal session, held in even-numbered years, sets the state’s budget priorities. Governor Hutchinson presented his budget proposal before the joint budget committee on January 10th, kicking off two weeks of pre-fiscal session hearings.
The governor’s budget was $6.04 billion dollars for fiscal year (FY) 2023, an increase of 3.3 percent over FY 2022 or $194.6 Million. The governor’s proposal allocated nearly $37 million dollars of spending to individuals with developmental disabilities. The state legislature has been attempting to address the long waiting list for services of this population for the last few legislative sessions. The additional funding will help clear the waiting list by expanding services.
In the last two weeks, state agencies have presented their respective budget requests to the joint budget committee before concluding pre-fiscal hearings last week. According to the Department of Finance and Administration, the state ended FY ‘21 with a surplus of nearly $1 billion dollars. Federal funding, made available to the state through the American Rescue Plan, has resulted in an additional $1.57 billion dollars.
The availability of funds creates opportunities for state officials to address the needs of some of the most vulnerable populations in the state. The budget-making process is not something too many people pay attention to. However, the process is one of the most important functions of all levels of government. The elected bodies make critical spending decisions and should be good stewards of the taxpayer’s dollars.
One area that I will be paying attention to this session, is how the state will address the rising need for more respite services for dementia caregivers. Currently, the state does not allocate any portion of the budget for dementia-specific services. Respite Care is a short break that is provided to a primary caregiver to give temporary relief from the daily tasks of caring for a care recipient. Respite care allows a caregiver the time to devote to self-care, recharge, take care of other family members such as children, or just get out of the house to do routine activities non-caregivers take for granted.
Caring for an individual with Alzheimer’s and other dementias is highly intimate, intrusive, and physically and emotionally burdensome. Nearly eighty percent (80 percent) of adults with dementia receive daily help with personal care activities such as bathing, dressing, personal hygiene care, and eating. About one-third of Alzheimer’s caregivers deal with incontinence or adult diapers. For caregivers of individuals without dementia, just 12 percent help with personal care tasks. Dementia caregivers are twice as likely to report significant financial, physical, and emotional difficulties as caregivers of older adults without dementia.
Respite care can have a significant impact on the care recipient as well by providing a social connection outside of a family member and establishing a level of comfort and confidence in receiving care from an outside caregiver. Investing in respite services is fiscally conservative and will save the state money by decreasing Medicaid costs by delaying placement in long-term care, enabling caregivers to remain in the workforce, increasing access to care in rural parts of the state, and increasing the professional caregiver workforce
In a report published in March of 2021 by the Alzheimer’s Association© it was noted that over 93,000 Arkansans are family caregivers for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementia. The number of caregivers is likely to increase as the number of individuals with Alzheimer’s over the age of 65 is expected to grow to over 67,000 by 2025. The anticipated growth is largely attributed to the fact that Arkansas is an aging state and the baby boom generation is preparing to reach retirement age.
According to the same report, Arkansas family caregivers provided an estimated 140 Million hours of care for their family members, the majority of which is unpaid. The value of the care that they provide, when compared to current caregiver rates, is a cost savings of $2.98 billion dollars to the state. Other states are addressing this need by creating state-funded respite grants specific to this unique class of caregivers. South Carolina, Wisconsin, and Missouri have made dementia caregivers a priority by investing in this important need. Arkansas should follow their example.
Current funding levels in Arkansas are dependent on limited federal funding that is spread across populations. Providers say that these funds largely remain in the metro areas and rarely make it to the rural areas. The need for an expansion of these critical services has only been amplified by the current pandemic. Dementia caregivers need the emotional and physical break so that they can continue to play the pivotal role in the state’s healthcare system. This investment in services will allow family members to age in place for a longer period of time.
The Alzheimer’s Association will be active in making this request to state lawmakers this spring. You can learn more about how you can help advance this priority by texting ASK4ALZ to 52886 or by sending me an email at dmcook@alz.org.
