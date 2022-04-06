Gallery showing

Five Senior Clinton High School students opened a showing at the 333 Main Street Art Gallery Friday evening. Left to right: Torii Flannery, Madison Neal, Art Teacher Caitlyn Crissler, Ty Dodd and Abigail Bone. (Maddy Gifford not in the photo)

 Submitted

