Gary Alan Milligan was born August 28th, 1950 in Harrison, Arkansas to John Ed and Lucy Bell (Fain) Milligan. Gary Milligan passed away Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 at Yellville Sommerset Nursing Home.
Gary served in the National Guard. He worked for Safeway Grocery Company for ten years in the Little Rock, AR warehouse. He moved his family to Quitman, AR, and started his own Hillbilly Satellite business. He later moved to Scotland, AR and started an auto body/mechanic shop.
He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. His hobbies included spelunking and arrowhead hunting. Later in life, Gary loved to engage in lengthy one-sided political debates. He had many talents and was knowledgeable in various topics. Gary was business minded and always willing to share his knowledge with friends and family. He loved nature and simple way of life. In the end, he was a true hillbilly.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents John Ed Milligan and Lucy Bell Milligan, and two brothers, John Marvin Milligan and Donald Wayne Milligan. He is survived by a son, James Milligan and wife Melissa Alexander Milligan of Lead Hill, AR; daughter, Lisa Milligan Hagler and husband Rusty Hagler of Nashville, AR; and daughter Aleatha Milligan of Harrison, AR; granddaughters, Courtney Lewis, Charity Lewis, Mercy Hagler, Lucy Hagler, and Alexis Taylor. grandsons; Tarran Milligan, Jonathan Hagler, and Gabriel Hagler; great granddaughters, La’Nyiah Morris, Alonah Hendrix, Keslee Milligan, Marlee Milligan, and Joannah Hendrix. He is also survived by two sister in laws; Carolyn Milligan of Little Rock, AR, and Linda Milligan of Judsonia, AR; brother, Tommy Milligan of Lead Hill, AR, as well as numerous close family and friends.
Honorary Pallbearers; Tommy Milligan, Tarran Milligan, Jonathan Hagler, Gabriel Hagler, and Rusty Hagler.
Services to be held at : House of Prayer at 10:00 on October the 2nd in Lead Hill, AR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.