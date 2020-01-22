Gary Wayne Howard, 57 year old resident of Decatur, Arkansas, died on January 15, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1962 in Clinton, Arkansas, to David Howard and Brenda Huyck Howard. Gary married Michelle Thompson on May 7, 1989 in Jay, Oklahoma. He was a deacon at the Springtown Christian Fellowship Church. Gary was a retired volunteer firefighter and first responder for the Decatur Fire Department and worked at Peterson Farms, Simmons Foods, and Tyson Foods as a Broiler Service Technician. He also loved camping with his wife and family
He is preceded in death by parents David and Brenda Howard
Gary is survived by his wife, Michelle of the home; son, Michael Howard and wife Kristen of Gravette, Arkansas; daughter, Jenece Farmer and husband Spencer of Centerton, Arkansas; two granddaughters, Hannah Howard, and Ryleigh Farmer; brothers, Bradley Wade and Joseph Howard.
He will be forever remembered as a wonderful, loving, caring, gentle, kindhearted, hardworking man.
Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Springtown Christian Fellowship Church, with Pastor Mark Rotramel officiating. Burial will follow at Springtown Cemetery in Springtown, Arkansas. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.
