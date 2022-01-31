Gearl Dean Payne, 91, of Clinton, Arkansas was born on August 25, 1930 to the late William and Ida (Hutchins) Payne in Bee Branch, Arkansas and passed from this life on January 23, 2022 in Clinton. His distinguished military service began prior to the Korean conflict and endured through the Vietnam Era. Gearl proudly served his country as a United States Marine. Upon retirement from serving his country, he began a life of service to his Lord. He served in ministry for over forty years, pastoring churches in Indiana, Michigan and Arkansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of almost fifty years, Mary Jane (Battles) Payne, one sister, Wilma Ward of California, two daughters: Kathy Ecale (Dominque) of Arizona, Vicki Hargett (Dale) of Clinton, Arkansas, two sons; Kenneth Payne (Cricket) of Quitman, Arkansas, Don Gardner (Sandra) of Mount Vernon, Arkansas, thirteen grandchildren, twenty four great grand children, eleven great-great grandchildren, two expectant great-great grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Pine Mountain General Baptist Church in Damascus. Graveside services and interment will follow at 2:00 pm at Pine Mountain Cemetery.
The family respectfully requests that all attendees provide and wear a face covering.
To express online condolences please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton
