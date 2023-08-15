With only one day’s notice, the Greers Ferry Walleye Club members rolled up their sleeves and built fish structures on Aug. 2 that will help the fishery.
Anyone who isn’t a Greers Ferry Walleye Club member is encouraged to attend its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Fairfield Bay Lions Club, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
The group’s guest speaker for the meeting will be Cody Smith, the premier walleye guide on Greers Ferry. Smith will discuss how he targets and fishes for Walleye season by season on Greers Ferry Lake.
“You don’t want to miss this meeting,” Ken Gobel, GFWC advertising/media director, said.
